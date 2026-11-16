21 days to better health: Dr Shriram Nene's prescription for a healthier life

Having spent nearly two decades performing heart surgeries and treating patients at critical stages of illness, Dr Shriram Nene believes healthcare needs to begin much earlier than the operating table. The cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon, healthcare entrepreneur and bestselling author, who is married to actor Madhuri Dixit, was in Chennai on Saturday for the launch of his book, 21 Days to Good Health, at Taj Coromandel. In an exclusive interaction with DT Next, he spoke about his transition from surgical practice to preventive healthcare, the science of habit formation and the need to make evidence-based health information accessible to everyone.
Recalling his years as a surgeon, Dr Nene said that while he could save lives through complex procedures, he could not reverse decades of unhealthy habits overnight. "I would come in at the last minute with millimetres in a millisecond and save lives. But what I figured out is I couldn't turn back the clock. Many years of bad living is not something you undo overnight," he said.
He wanted to find a way to reach people much earlier, so they would not eventually find themselves on the operating table. He also felt that traditional medical practice had its limitations when it came to reaching large populations. "It wasn't scalable," he said, explaining how this led him to explore media, technology and healthcare services to make health information more widely accessible.
21 Days to Good Health is structured as a practical programme built around five pillars: nutrition, movement, sleep and recovery, stress and mindset, and connection and purpose. Explaining the title, Dr Nene clarified that 21 days was intended as a starting point for building healthier routines rather than a promise of instant transformation. Referring to research on habit formation, he said meaningful habits could take around 59 to 66 days to develop. "Will it be night and day? Will you recognise yourself differently? No," he said, explaining that readers could instead begin to notice gradual changes in their energy levels, sleep, happiness and mood.
While nutrition accounts for a significant part of the programme, Dr Nene believes sleep is one of the most neglected aspects of wellbeing. "People don't prioritise sleep," he observed, describing it as a protective pillar that is often compromised by demanding schedules and excessive screen time. He also stressed the importance of connection and purpose, pointing to how longer working hours, changing family structures and constant engagement with digital devices can leave people increasingly disconnected. "Loneliness is a disease," he said, emphasising the role of meaningful relationships in overall wellbeing.
Dr Nene also felt it was important to address the Indian context rather than simply reproduce wellness advice developed for Western audiences. "A lot of the books that are written are for a Western civilisation. And our systems, our food, our culture are very different," he said. He added that the book also addresses women's health, noting that women often put themselves last and seek medical attention only when health concerns become more serious.
Speaking about the growing influence of social media on health choices, he urged people to question the credibility of the sources and the evidence behind the advice they encounter online. "The first thing you have to examine is who's saying it. What is their background? And put that in context. Second thing is what is the evidence?" he said. He cautioned against following trends without adequate scientific backing or considering whether they could be sustained in everyday life.
On the increasing reliance on fitness trackers and wearable devices, Dr Nene said health metrics should be viewed as trends rather than absolute readings. He pointed out that these devices can sometimes create unnecessary anxiety when their readings do not match how a person actually feels. "If it doesn't make sense, then question the data," he advised.
He also challenged the perception that healthy living requires expensive diets, specialised equipment or gym memberships. Advocating simple and sustainable changes, he suggested walking after meals, incorporating strength-based activities into everyday routines and reducing screen exposure before bedtime. "You don't need a fancy gym. You have floors, you have tables, you have walls," he said, adding that people should find forms of movement they genuinely enjoy. "The best exercise is the one you actually do."
For Dr Nene, the larger objective is to shift the focus from treating illness to preventing it, while helping individuals take greater ownership of their health. "We need to see how we can get our besties with us for 100 years. That was the purpose of this book," he said.