21 days to better health: Dr Shriram Nene's prescription for a healthier life

Recalling his years as a surgeon, Dr Nene said that while he could save lives through complex procedures, he could not reverse decades of unhealthy habits overnight. "I would come in at the last minute with millimetres in a millisecond and save lives. But what I figured out is I couldn't turn back the clock. Many years of bad living is not something you undo overnight," he said.

He wanted to find a way to reach people much earlier, so they would not eventually find themselves on the operating table. He also felt that traditional medical practice had its limitations when it came to reaching large populations. "It wasn't scalable," he said, explaining how this led him to explore media, technology and healthcare services to make health information more widely accessible.