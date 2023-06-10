10 beauty ingredients that have made K-Beauty viral worldwide

NEW DELHI: While beauty trends may come and go, there's one thing that never goes out of style - taking care of your skin. Part of taking good care of your skin is finding out which natural ingredients benefit you and help improve your skin health. The ingredients that will work best for you depend mainly on what skin type you have. If you have dry skin, you'll want to choose skincare products that are moisturising and hydrating on the other hand if you have oily skin, you might need skincare ingredients that unclog pores, refine skin texture and control excess oil.

To get glowing skin naturally and to liven up dull, uneven complexion what you need is natural ingredients as a part of your skincare products that take care of your skin and provide myriad nourishing, anti-aging, and skin brightening benefits.

To make your skincare regime easier, Quench Botanics takes you through some skincare ingredients and list their benefits and properties.

Vitamin C:

A powerful antioxidant and ideal for strong immunity and healthy skin and eyes, Vitamin C is works wonders for your skin and hair. It lightens spots and prevents acne. This 'brightening' vitamin aids treats uneven skin, and pigmentation and leaves skin glowing.

Tea Tree Oil:

Packed with anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties, tea tree oil is a medicinal essential oil derived from the leaves of a small tree native to some areas of Australia. Tea tree oil has numerous skin benefits and is known to treat acne, blemishes, and irritation and help improve skin conditions. Suitable for all skin types except sensitive skin, tea tree oil is known for its versatility and can be used to treat hair and scalp problems like dandruff, flakes, and itching and also helps get rid of nail fungus.

Birch Juice:

Packed with the healing properties of vitamin B5 and vitamin B3, 17 amino acids, minerals, enzymes, proteins, and antioxidants, birch juice is the answer to healthy, glowing skin. Birch juice has very high amounts of purifying and healing properties. It contains natural forms of niacinamide and vitamin C that visibly brighten and stimulate cell turnover. It also evens out skin tone, improves skin texture, and protects against free radicals.

Yuzu:

Apart from being a gastronomical delight, Yuzu's benefits for skin care are responsible for making it the buzziest skincare ingredient that the beauty world cannot get enough of. Given the fact that this awesome citrus fruit has three times the vitamin C of its fellow citrus friends, it easily tops the antioxidant list. It restores your skin's moisture barrier and keeps it looking supple all the time! Yuzu really helps with collagen production, which in turn blurs the fine lines, and wrinkles, and improves the skin's elasticity. It hinders the formation of advanced glycation end products (AGEs), which considerably slows down the skin's aging process.

Ginseng:

Packed with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits, ginseng is known for brightening skin, boosting collagen, and calming down irritated, stressed-out skin. Popular in Korean skincare and long known for its usage as a medicine in China, ginseng firms and enhances skin texture, reduces the appearance of dark circles, and helps prevent signs of aging.

Rice water:

Rice water is rich in antioxidants and is an excellent skin-brightening ingredient. It not only brightens but also fades dark spots and pigmentation when used regularly. Korean women since ages have been using rice water for skin whitening and brightening. Rice water has 'time-turning' properties that blur away premature signs of aging like fine lines and wrinkles and even delay their appearance by a substantial amount of years.

Centella Asiatica (Cica):

Known for its moisturising and anti-aging benefits, Centella Asiatica (Cica) also known as gotu kola is a skin-healing herb rich in amino acids, beta carotene, essential fatty acids, and phytochemicals. Cica is quite beneficial for improving skin elasticity, improves collagen synthesis, and blood circulation. It helps repair the skin barrier to resist visible signs of aging, prevents sagging of skin, and is best suited for blemish and acne-prone skin. It is also known for skin healing, preventing scarring, and lightening dark spots.

Pomegranate:

One of the top pomegranate benefits is that it contains about 48 per cent of the daily vitamin C, making it the ultimate blocker of free radicals. It also contains three types of antioxidants - anthocyanins, ellagic acid, and tannins, that work to detox as well as repair the skin from the damage caused due to environmental factors. Pomegranates help reduce the signs of skin aging like age spots, fine lines, and wrinkles. Studies have shown that this superfood can stimulate Keratinocyte skin cells which help with cellular regeneration, making it a fantastic anti-aging ingredient.

Licorice Root Extracts:

A great skin-brightening ingredient, licorice prevents free radicals that can lead to aging, wrinkles, and hyperpigmentation. It is known for its superb skin soothing, oil-control properties and suits all skin types. Licorice root helps in regulating oil production and gives you shine-free, healthy skin. A reduction in excess oil also benefits acne-prone skin, which otherwise becomes one of the reasons for pimples. This is possible because of Licochalcone A, an active ingredient that protects and repairs skin.

Sea Buckthorn:

This thorny plant is extremely rich in carotenoids and fatty acids, which allow it to penetrate deep into the skin and nourish it from within. It is anti-fungal in nature and helps fight off acne breakouts while soothing the skin. It contains vitamins C and E that repair damaged skin and makes it deeply hydrating - which is what makes it a great choice for dry, aging skin. It is also rich in antioxidants and protects the skin from free-radical damage.