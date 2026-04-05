'We needed our own space': Chennai-based trans artiste L Preetisha on launching ‘Theepam’

CHENNAI: For 38-year-old trans theatre artiste L Preetisha, plays are not just an art form but survival, identity and resistance. A Chennai-based trans theatre artiste, she has performed in over 100 stage productions and appeared in films such as Pambusattai, Veeraiyan, Ayngaran, Vellaiyaanai and 50-50. Yet, despite her growing presence in cinema, the stage remains her true home.
“Acting has been my dream since childhood,” she says, recalling school skits that first sparked her passion. Her journey took a decisive turn in 2012 when she moved to Chennai, trained under theatre mentors and immersed herself in performance. While films brought visibility, theatre offered her something deeper, a space for authenticity.
But it hasn’t been a cakewalk. Preetisha highlights the lack of meaningful representation for trans actors in mainstream cinema. “There hasn’t been a single leading role for a trans person. We still face humiliation and objectification,” she says, adding that she chooses roles carefully, prioritising dignity over visibility.
Determined to create opportunities where none existed, she founded Theepam, a theatre initiative dedicated to LGBTQ+ performers. “I found very few people from my community in theatre groups. When I discovered talented artistes, I realised that we need our own space,” she says. Today, Theepam has more than 10 members.
The troupe recently staged its debut production, Uccham, at Pondicherry University, a play exploring transgender rights, lived experiences and struggles. The performance received an encouraging response, marking a significant milestone.
Preetisha continues to evolve as an artiste, constantly learning and researching new forms. Her roles, including that of a police officer in Ayngaran, challenge entrenched stereotypes. While she praises films like Peranbu for their sensitivity, she remains critical of portrayals that reduce trans lives to caricature.
With Theepam’s next Chennai production in the works, Preetisha’s journey is far from over; it is only gathering momentum.