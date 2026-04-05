'We needed our own space': Chennai-based trans artiste L Preetisha on launching ‘Theepam’

“Acting has been my dream since childhood,” she says, recalling school skits that first sparked her passion. Her journey took a decisive turn in 2012 when she moved to Chennai, trained under theatre mentors and immersed herself in performance. While films brought visibility, theatre offered her something deeper, a space for authenticity.

But it hasn’t been a cakewalk. Preetisha highlights the lack of meaningful representation for trans actors in mainstream cinema. “There hasn’t been a single leading role for a trans person. We still face humiliation and objectification,” she says, adding that she chooses roles carefully, prioritising dignity over visibility.