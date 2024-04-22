Ways to celebrate Earth Day 2024

NEW DELHI: Earth Day is globally marked on April 22 to spread awareness about various environmental issues. This day is widely recognised as the largest secular observance in the world, marked by more than a billion people every year as a day of action to change human behaviour and create global, national and local policy changes. So, if you’re looking for ideas about how to celebrate Earth Day at school, at work, or at home, then here are some ways to embrace the 'beauty of nature' and the environment.

Plant a tree

A direct way to help the environment is to plant more trees. Trees not only cool down the temperature but they also clean the air and emit more oxygen, among numerous other benefits. If you don't have the space to grow an entire tree, you could try gardening instead. Consider planting some flowers that benefit the bee population.

Workout outside

Use less electricity by getting out of the house and working out in nature. Biking is an excellent method to exercise or even get to a shopping store without using gasoline.

Use reusable bags

Try some adorable and cute reusable bags for your supermarket shopping trips. You'll be both stylish and environmentally friendly.

Use a refillable water bottle

Just because you put your plastic water bottles after one use in the recycling bin does not mean they aren't harming the environment. Go for a reusable bottle, preferably one with a filter, which will ensure that you always have fresh water.

Opt for local and organic food

Local food can benefit both the environment and your health. Eating locally requires less energy or fuel to deliver the food. It is also a good way to get more whole food in your diet instead of processed food.