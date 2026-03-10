Once a village, now a city hub: The fascinating story of Chennai’s Nungambakkam

The walkers will extensively track how the neighbourhood has transitioned while casually embracing modernisation. “Nungambakkam was once part of a larger water landscape. As the city started to expand in the early 20th century and the demand for housing increased, this transformation, with its quiet bylanes, institutions, and neighbourhood layouts, still follows the outlines of these earlier water systems,” says Rachna Sundaram, who will lead the walk.

It is through the heritage walks that Rachna though has been living in Chennai all her life, still has takeaways each time. “Exploring neighbourhoods closely and understanding the stories behind everyday places has completely changed the way I see Chennai and has made me fall in love with the city all over again.