Vinayagar idols in Kalki and Ram avatar

CHENNAI: It is that time of the year when big-sized wooden shelters are installed on the streets of Chennai. One of the happening neighbourhoods of the city, Kosapet is bustling with people who are purchasing Pillaiyar idols. Idols up to 10 feet tall are ready to occupy the shelter and bless the onlookers.

However, a few people stand out from the crowd by giving an innovative touch to their idols. Firstly, a group of youngsters from Triplicane are celebrating the birth of the Muzhu Mutharkadavul each year in a grandeur manner. “Triplicane was the very first locality in Chennai that started celebrating the festival grandly. In 2011, as school students, we kept a six-foot idol. Highly inspired by the celebration in Mumbai, we made sure to keep the 12-foot idol, which has now become 10 because of the government’s rules. Initiated as a 10-member group, Deivaththal Ondrinaintha Nanbargal (Dons) of Triplicane is now a 100-member group,” says Raja from the group.

Raja and 10-foot idol of Lord Ganesh in the avatar of Kalki by him and team

Dons of Triplicane’s previous creative concepts include Lord Ganesh on a cow, and lotus, to emphasise fitness, a six-pack Vinayagar, which received huge appreciation, Ganesh in a battlefield with three horses and last year a baby Pillaiyar dancing on his birthday. “The film Kalki 2898 AD was released this year, emphasising the emergence of god to fight against the rising injustice. So, we decided to incorporate the same for this year’s celebration. Pillaiyar with a sword, sangu, chakkaram and a golden horse behind the main idol,” he shares. Apart from these, the team is planning to conduct a food festival, kids carnival, vilakku poojai and komatha poojai each day till September 15.

On the other end of the city, there is Nirvignalakshmi Illam, which houses more than 3000 non-identical Pillaiyar idols. Nandhini Venkatesh started this journey in 2012 and celebrates Vinayagar Chaturthi magnificently every year. Her concepts revolve around the important happening in that particular year.

Nandhini Venkatesh and her Vinayagar as Ram Lalla

“Again we are back with an innovative idea. I was greatly inspired by the opening of Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya after so many years of struggle. People can witness Pillaiyar as Lord Ram from the temple,” says Nandhini.

“Mumbai is one place where I purchase unique idols regularly. When it became quite difficult to hunt unique idols, we started requesting artisans to make customised exclusive idols based on different themes,” says the 50-year-old idol collector.

--------------------------------------------------------

15-year-old’s symbol of commitment to Mother Earth

Krisha was a 11-year-old when she was determined to try her hand at business, and wanted to give back to society and Mother Earth. “I used to visit the beach while immersing in Ganesh idols on the final day of the festival and witnessed the amount of water pollution because of the materials used. With the aim of saving the planet, I wanted to make waves with eco-friendly idols,” begins Krisha.

The conversation with her father about the challenges of running a business inspired her to venture into the same. A small idea has now reached great heights as Krisha’s idols have reached the Mumbai and Dubai markets. “I am collaborating with traditional artisans from Salem in making the environmentally conscious idols. This paves the way for the upliftment of the community and craftsmanship,” adds the 15-year-old. Krisha has helped reduce the use of over 250 non-eco-friendly idols and has contributed to the planting of more than 250 trees through her initiatives. This Ganesh Chaturthi is even more special for her.

Krisha

“I have decided to donate the profits from the business to Mohan Foundation, an organisation promoting organ donation. I believe that this will be life-changing for many and would like to raise awareness as well,” states the entrepreneur.

Talking about social media playing an important role in developing a small business, Krisha remarks, “It is true that social media is a powerful tool in registering the presence of a business. At the same time, consistency is the key.”