Unveiling world’s largest silver wardrobe

CHENNAI: Celebrating its presence for more than four decades in the silver industry, Sukra Jewellery has achieved a Guinness World Record.

Unveiled by Durga Stalin, the company created the world’s largest silver wardrobe in Chennai.

The seven feet tall, three feet wide and two feet deep wardrobe weighs 158.78 kilograms and is handcrafted from 92.5 per cent silver.

The design features intricate flora and fauna elements inspired by Indian painting styles from around 16th and 17th Century CE, such as Pichwai and Rajput.

Under the supervision of the CEO and head of design, Nithin Kalkiraju, a team of twelve silversmiths completed the masterpiece, after taking over 6900 man-hours.