Understand the condition: Four types of dementia you didn’t know

In fact, dementia is an umbrella term. There are estimated to be more than 100 types of dementia.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common subtype of dementia, affecting approximately 60% of all cases. Memory loss in one of the most common symptoms of this type of dementia.

But approximately 40% of all dementia cases are considered to be different, rarer types. Unfortunately, having a rarer subtype of dementia often makes diagnosis more difficult and requires more complex care.