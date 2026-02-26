UK women embark on Chennai - to - Goa rickshaw adventure

The ride titled the ‘Let’s Goa 2026 Rickshaw Rally’ is as demanding as it is purposeful. Over several days, they will navigate highways and small towns to raise funds for initiatives that support women and children across Tamil Nadu.

The group returns following a strong collaboration last year with Madras Midtown Round Table 42 (MMRT42) and Madras Midtown Ladies Circle 7 (MMLC7), who will once again flag off the rally from The Lady Andal School. For the entrepreneurs, the rally is not a curated tour of India, but an immersive, on-the-ground experience that combines adventure with grassroots impact.