Try out these Indian recipes rich in protein

NEW DELHI: Did you know that nearly every cell in the body includes proteins? This is how crucial proteins are to the body. Many foods provide our bodies with protein. People often believe that only non-vegetarian meals are high in protein, however many vegetables are also high in protein. Paneer, soybeans, chickpeas, kidney beans, lentils, quinoa, and tofu are all protein-rich. So, here are a few vegetarian dishes high in protein.

Veg Soya Keema This vegetarian keema dish contains granulated soya! Granulated soya is boiled with red chilli powder, haldi, garam masala, coriander powder, and other spicy spices to create a masaledaar flavour. Combine this with roti for a wholesome meal.

Matar Paneer This classic paneer dish is both delicious and high in protein. This quick and simple dish has tender paneer cubes and peas in a spicy and sour sauce. Matar paneer tastes well with steamed rice.

Chole Chole is incredibly healthy and tasty. Chickpeas are cooked with fragrant spices to produce a wonderful gravy. Rather than serving chole with bhature, go for a healthier option like roti or rice.

Rajma Rajma chawal is definitely one of the best comfort meals in Indian cuisine. Kidney beans are a good source of protein, and when pressure-cooked with strong spices, they make a delicious curry. If you don't want to have rajma with chawal, you may have it with roti.