Try out these different recipes of Gujiya this Holi

NEW DELHI: Gujiya is a classic delicacy that comes to mind when Holi is around the corner. Holi is also known as the 'festival of colours'. During this festival, people gather with their friends and family to play Holi with colours and enjoy traditional sweets made at home. Gujiya is a traditional dessert made during Holi, and you might be interested to find out that it comes in a variety of flavours. Here are some Gujiya recipes that you may prepare at home and enjoy the festival with your loved ones.

Gulkand Gujiya If you are willing to try something different this time, the Gulkand gujiya can be one of the options. Gulkand is a delicious preserve made from rose petals and sugar. It tastes excellent and adds flavour to the gujiya dish. Mix gulkand into your filling and enjoy this delicious sweet.

Rabdi Gujiya Rabdi increases the flavour of any sweet food, including malpua and gulab jamun. Rabdi gujiya is created by dipping conventional gujiya into rabdi.

Chocolate Gujiya Everyone loves and treasures chocolate. Making a fusion cuisine with chocolate and gujiya is a unique concept. To make it even better, mix chocolate into the normal gujiya filling. Chocolate Gujiyais something that people of all ages would appreciate.

Coconut Gujiya This is a wonderful variation of a classic sweet delicacy made just for the Holi celebration. Prepare this dish, which combines coconut and dried fruits, and share it with your friends and family. So, if you are willing to make your gujiya a bit different, try making it with coconut.

Traditional Khoya Gujiya This sweet dumpling is created with maida and filled with a delectable combination of khoya and dried fruits before being deep-fried till crisp. Try this delicacy with your family and friends and make your celebration more special.