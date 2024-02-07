Treat your Valentine to a sumptuous meal

NEW DELHI: Feeling like something's missing someone this Valentine's Day? You're not alone! While materialistic gifts are nice, they don't always capture the true essence of love and affection. This year, why not try something special and focus on the little things that matter most?

On Valentine's Day, wow your sweetheart with cooking skills and create lasting memories over a candlelit dinner. Try making these fast and yummy recipes by Chef Ranveer Brar for Hershey India. And no matter what you cook, remember to add a bit of love to your recipes!

Hershey's Breakfast Parfait

Ingredients:

50 grams of corn flakes

50 grams oats

1 tablespoon desiccated coconut

2 teaspoons Hershey's Caramel Flavoured syrup

4 tablespoons Raisins

4 tablespoons walnuts

4 tablespoons almonds

2 tablespoons dried cranberries

2 tablespoons Melon seeds

1 1/2 cup thick yogurt

2 tablespoons Hershey's chocolate-flavoured syrup

1 cup fresh fruits (cubed)

Equipment Needed:

Oven

Whisk

2 serving glasses

Oven tray

2 mixing bowls

Process:

Preheat the oven to 170 Degrees.

In a large bowl, add oats, cornflakes, desiccated coconut, your dry fruits, and melon seeds.

Pour Hershey's caramel-flavoured syrup over it and mix well.

Spread this mixture evenly on an oven tray and bake for 8-10 minutes. Take care not to burn it.

In another bowl, take the yogurt and pour Hershey's Chocolate Flavored syrup over it, whisk it together.

Take a glass and add a thick layer of chocolate yogurt.

Add the oats and cornflakes mixture over it.

Put your fresh cubed fruit over that layer.

Now put another, thinner layer of yogurt and add oats and cornflakes mix over that as well.

Serve chilled!

Hershey’s Chicken Peri-Peri Wings

Ingredients:

6-8 chicken wings

2 tablespoons olive oil

3-4 tablespoons peri peri seasoning

1 tablespoon Hershey's caramel flavored syrup

½ teaspoon lemon juice

¼ teaspoon chicken seasoning

Black pepper to taste

Salt to taste

For Peri Peri seasoning:

1 teaspoon oregano

1 tablespoon ginger powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

1½ teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon cardamom powder

½ teaspoon salt

For Garnish Spring onion greens

Equipment Needed:

Oven

2 plates

1 mixing bowl

Process:

Add all of the peri-peri seasoning ingredients in a bowl and mix.

Place chicken wings in another bowl, and add the peri peri mix.

Pour olive oil, lemon juice, and HERSHEY’S caramel-flavoured syrup over the chicken.

Add the chicken seasoning and salt and pepper for taste.

Marinate the chicken wings in this mixture and keep it aside.

Grill the wings in the oven for 20-25 minutes or till done.

Tip: Sprinkle some freshly cut spring onion over the wings as garnish.

Hershey's Fantasy Pancakes

Ingredients:

1 cup milk

1 egg

2 tablespoons Hershey's Caramel Flavoured SYRUP

1 tablespoon melted butter

1 cup Oats flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 Banana, sliced

Equipment Needed:

2 mixing bowls

Frying pan

Process:

In a bowl, add one egg, milk, melted butter, and Hershey's caramel-flavoured syrup.

Whisk it together.

In another bowl, mix oat flour and baking powder.

Mix the dry ingredients with the wet ingredients.

Grease your pan lightly with butter and put on medium heat.

Drop a spoonful of batter onto the pan.

When bubbles begin to form on the surface, flip to the other side.

Once golden brown on both sides, take it off the pan.

Garnish with banana slices and drizzle Hershey's caramel-flavoured syrup on the top.