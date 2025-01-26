Tiny strokes of creativity

CHENNAI: Founded in 2018 by Uma Maheswari, Flying Rainbow Creative Centre offers online art coaching to students worldwide. Their ongoing exhibition, Indradhanush Season 1, showcases the work of students from India, Singapore, Kuwait, and the United States.

“We wanted to give students ample space to explore their imagination and creativity, so we didn’t set a specific theme. The exhibition features a mix of nature, traditions, portraits, and abstracts. Over 50 students, aged 10 to 17, have participated, presenting around 100 artworks,” says Uma Maheswari. She believes online platforms can be powerful tools for spreading knowledge and fostering new skills.

Indradhanush Season 1, an international art exhibition, is open today from 11 am to 6 pm at Dot School of Design, Ambattur.