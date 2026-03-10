Three generations, one gallery: The enduring story of Sarala’s Art Centre in Chennai

Despite these changes, Sarala’s Art Centre has remained rooted in its core philosophy: nurturing art through long-term relationships with artists and collectors. Over the years, the gallery has been a witness to countless stories. Anahita recalls one memorable moment that revealed the depth of the gallery’s legacy. “A classmate contacted me once and said she had a painting and wanted advice on selling it. When she sent pictures of the front and back of the painting, I realised it had been purchased from my grandmother in the 1980s. That was quite special,” she smiles.

For Anahita, one of the most rewarding aspects of running a gallery is simply being surrounded by creativity. “Seeing beauty around you every day is one of the happiest parts of this work. You see artists creating, you see colours and ideas coming together and you get to understand the philosophy behind their work.”

Curating exhibitions is another part of the process she enjoys deeply. “When we organise an exhibition, we think about a concept and how to present it meaningfully. People don’t just come to see artworks; they also want context and interpretation. Sometimes art can be explained and sometimes it simply needs to be experienced.” Running a gallery, however, also comes with its share of challenges. From maintaining artworks to managing staff and staying relevant in a constantly evolving art market, the work extends far beyond the exhibition space. “You train staff, but sometimes they move on because there are many opportunities in the art world now. Then there’s the responsibility of managing inventory, making sure paintings are clean, safely stored and not damaged. Older works sometimes require restoration and handling art carefully is very important.”