Thoughtful gifts for a greener Raksha Bandhan

CHENNAI: Fabric scraps get a rebirth

Oh Scrap Madras has introduced a variety of handmade upcycled rakhis crafted from fabric scraps. Each rakhi is a unique piece that highlights the beauty of upcycling. Thoughtfully made with eco-friendly materials, these rakhis honour sustainability and are designed to last. Washable and durable, they can be treasured for years. The rakhi features charming patchwork designs, making them truly unique as a gift. Visit the site ohscrapmadras.com to order.

Grow your rakhi

This year, Terra Earth Food has introduced two sets of rakhis: plantable seed rakhis and upcycled fabric scrap rakhis. The plantable seed rakhi features pungai maram seeds. For children, they offer a whale design seed rakhi with an outer karanj seed hull and brinjal seeds inside. The upcycled fabric scrap rakhis are made from fabric remnants sourced from export garment and tailoring units, celebrating a mindful Raksha Bandhan. These rakhis come in a variety of designs, including butterflies, cars, and flower petals. You can visit Terra Earth Food stores in Adyar, Alwarpet, and Neelangarai ECR, or opt for home delivery and online orders.

Celebrate with natural fibres

Akiiko has curated a special lineup for this Rakhi season, featuring an array of thoughtfully crafted products. Their collection includes handmade rakhis made from natural materials such as cotton, rudraksha beads, Tulsi beads, and even banana fibres. To simplify gifting, they offer rakhi pouches filled with a selection of goodies, including chocolates, drawstring pouches, roli-chawal, and message cards.