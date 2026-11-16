This surprising brain difference may explain why some kids struggle with math: Study

Researchers also identified distinct patterns of brain activity associated with these challenges, which could predict certain math-related abilities.

For some children, learning math is much more difficult than it is for their classmates. Even when they practice and receive instruction, they may continue to struggle with problems that other children their age can solve more easily. Researchers are now uncovering clues about why these difficulties persist, and the answers may involve more than an understanding of numbers.

One possible explanation lies in differences in how the brain selects and manages strategies for solving problems. A new study from Stanford University suggests that children with persistent math difficulties may have trouble adjusting their approach when faced with different mathematical challenges. The researchers also identified distinctive patterns of brain activity associated with these struggles, as per ScienceDaily website.