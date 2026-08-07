Thinking beyond the loom: Chennai studio hosts community weaving mela

The conversation around handloom is also changing outside weaving studios. "There is definitely greater awareness today. Customers are becoming more conscious and are willing to invest in good fabrics,” says Mayank Bhutra, founder of the label Erode Clothing.

He points out that the biggest challenge lies not in creating demand but in sustaining the people behind the craft. "There is no proper pay scale in handloom. It is a labour-intensive profession. If a young person can earn the same or more in another job, why would they choose weaving? If we want the next generation to enter the craft, we have to offer them better livelihoods and job security,” adds the entrepreneur.

He believes both brands and consumers have a role to play. "There are enough people who can weave. The question is whether we are willing to pay what their work is really worth,” he asks. As India marks another National Handloom Day, conversations around the craft include questions of fair wages, sustainability, education and innovation.