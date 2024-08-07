Theatre workshop to unblock children’s artistic blocks

CHENNAI: Building on the success of the previous batches, where more than 100 children enjoyed getting in touch with their creative talents, IDAM is back with yet another Children’s Theatre Workshop.

The vision behind this initiation is to serve as a space for children to unblock their creative and artistic blocks. It is an undeniable fact that the children of this generation are constantly chasing academic validation or are addicted to instant gratification by excessive consumption of technology, which gives them access to video games and social media. In the midst of these advancements, there is a strong need for creative expression. The space is devoted to encouraging and empowering creative expressions.

Still from the previous workshop

The three hour workshop includes folk stories and folk songs that are decades old, and deeply rooted in our traditions. Limited to 15 children, the workshop will discover various aspects of acting through drama and storytelling in a fun and learning way.

Led by theatre practitioner, performance storyteller and TedX speaker Vikram Sridhar, the workshop uses interactive and age-appropriate methods to guide children through the world of theatre.

Children between the ages of 6 and 14 are welcome to be a part of this creative space, and unleash their inner actor on August 11, from 10 am to 1 pm, at IDAM - The Art & Cultural Space, Kodambakkam.