Lives Among the Palms: A Chennai exhibition where workers become storytellers

The exhibition, curated by the photographer, is the outcome of a series of photography workshops conducted among marginalised communities, encouraging them to document their own realities. While the initiative has worked with communities across Vyasarpadi, Pulianthope, and fishing villages, this exhibition focuses on the lives of people in the Sayalkudi belt of Ramanathapuram district, where the Palmyra tree is deeply connected with livelihoods and identity.

"We don't want to be the voice for the voiceless. We want them to become their own voice," says Kumar, explaining that the project grew from a simple question: “Who has been telling these stories all these years? Instead of speaking on behalf of workers, the collective wanted them to narrate their own experiences through photography.

The exhibition captures everyday realities that rarely find space in public discourse. From the hardened hands of Palmyra climbers and the physically demanding process of collecting pathaneer and making karuppatti, to women balancing household responsibilities with agricultural labour, the photographs reveal the resilience behind occupations that often remain invisible.