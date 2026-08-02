The language of lasting friendships

CHENNAI: I have always believed in being a good listener. If any of my friends need to talk, they know they can call me. They often tell me they feel lighter after our conversations.
We never really know what another person is going through and in today's busy world, genuine listeners are rare.
I value my friendships by giving people my time, respecting their space and being there without judging them.
I may not always have the right solution to their problems, but I can make sure they feel seen, heard and understood. Sometimes, that's exactly what a friend needs.
- Jayashree Jothiswaran, Fertility Counsellor
I have been living in Chennai, away from my family, for the past seven years and it's because of my friends that I've been able to build a happy life here. I am sure many people like me feel the same way. For us, every day is Friendship Day. Maintaining meaningful friendships takes consistent effort. It means showing up during difficult times and working through uncomfortable conversations. Unfortunately, we still live in a society that places heterosexual romantic love at the centre, making it easy to reserve our deepest affection and care only for our partners. That's something I'm consciously trying to unlearn every day.
This Friendship Day, I want to remind myself that in a highly capitalist world that values us only for our productive hours, having deep, loving friendships that demand our time, energy and sometimes even inconvenience us feels almost rebellious. And I think that's beautiful. I dream of a world where we put the same effort into our platonic friendships as we do into our romantic relationships and where we can simply spend time with our friends without constantly worrying about deadlines.
Maybe that's my friendship love language. Simply showing up, even when it's inconvenient and choosing to stay through the uncomfortable conversations. Isn't that what friendship asks of us? Not grand or performative gestures, but everyday acts of care that remind people they're valued.
- Amudhini, Communication professional
My friendship love language is all about an unshakable emotional connection and effortless continuity.
Distance and time don't change anything for us. Whether we're two streets away or in different countries, we stand by each other through every high and low.
We can go months without talking, but the moment we reconnect, it's like no time has passed. That deep sense of emotional safety is our ultimate friendship love language.
- Gouthamkumar Janakiraman, Photographer
My friendship love language is cooking for my friends and watching them enjoy the food. If I am cooking, I'll make vegetable pulao with vermicelli and kesari.
If I am in another city, I'll plan a meal out with them, preferably at a Kerala restaurant.
Avil milk and pazham pori are a must! If they prefer non-vegetarian food, I'll take them to a biryani restaurant, but it has to be made with seeraga samba rice, never basmati.
- Poongodi Mathiarasu, Founder and Director, Thirunar Archives
Friendship Day has never really been about grand celebrations for me. It's more of a reminder to appreciate the many people who've shaped different chapters of my life. Over the years, I've realised that every friendship has its own way of expressing care. Some friends check in on you often, some instinctively know when you need them the most, while others you may meet only occasionally, yet somehow make it feel like no time has passed. For me, friendship has always been less about how often you meet and more about the comfort of knowing someone will show up in the little ways that matter.
I've always expressed that affection by creating something my friends can hold on to. Since childhood, I've found joy in making thoughtful, handmade gifts, whether it's choosing a beautiful handwoven fabric, crafting something that reflects their personality or finding something with care instead of simply picking it off a shelf. Looking back, that instinct eventually evolved into a craft venture of my own, one that pays homage to the friends who inspired it by celebrating the beauty of handmade creations and the emotions they carry. It all comes from the same belief I hold about friendship: the most meaningful gestures are the ones made with intention, thought and heart.
- Matthew Samuel, Founder and Designer, Ambari