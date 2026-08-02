The language of lasting friendships

I have been living in Chennai, away from my family, for the past seven years and it's because of my friends that I've been able to build a happy life here. I am sure many people like me feel the same way. For us, every day is Friendship Day. Maintaining meaningful friendships takes consistent effort. It means showing up during difficult times and working through uncomfortable conversations. Unfortunately, we still live in a society that places heterosexual romantic love at the centre, making it easy to reserve our deepest affection and care only for our partners. That's something I'm consciously trying to unlearn every day.

This Friendship Day, I want to remind myself that in a highly capitalist world that values us only for our productive hours, having deep, loving friendships that demand our time, energy and sometimes even inconvenience us feels almost rebellious. And I think that's beautiful. I dream of a world where we put the same effort into our platonic friendships as we do into our romantic relationships and where we can simply spend time with our friends without constantly worrying about deadlines.

Maybe that's my friendship love language. Simply showing up, even when it's inconvenient and choosing to stay through the uncomfortable conversations. Isn't that what friendship asks of us? Not grand or performative gestures, but everyday acts of care that remind people they're valued.

- Amudhini, Communication professional