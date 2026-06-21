The Insta reel maker who made Lessi, Paapa go viral

The jerseys were dropped by a seller in front of her as the FIFA World Cup was approaching. She mistook the jerseys for those of cricketers. “Messi and Ronaldo jerseys didn’t sellat all. So I thought of making them into a reel,” she smiles. “I know cricket is popular in India, and the only one I know about. I’ve made reels about Dhoni and Kohli. So I thought these were some cricketers too.”

Her reels picked up because of her quirk and funny mispronunciation of the names of these players. Other than the cricketers, it was actor Ajith Kumar’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ shirts that went viral.

Her shop is open from 8.30 am to 10 pm. The business, although it does not yield much profit, has been sustainable. “Some days, there is nothing to earn. Even if I sell for around Rs 5,000, the profit is very low,” she says.