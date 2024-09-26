TEDxNapier Bridge to focus on various aspects of photography

CHENNAI: TEDxNapier Bridge is a platform that hosts inclusive TEDx conferences, inspired by TED’s mission to spread ideas worth sharing. Established in 2015, TEDxNapier Bridge reflects the progressive spirit of Chennai and is one of the most established TEDx communities in the world.

On Sunday, September 29, TEDxNapier Bridge Salon will present an engaging session called InFocus: Ways of Seeing. This event will explore photography as a medium, an art form, and a tool for uncovering stories and questioning the reality captured by the lens.

The event will occur at Kalki Theatre, VR Chennai, Anna Nagar. It will feature four guest speakers, live interactions, and curated photography experiences, including a display of unseen classic and modern cameras and expansive coffee table books on photography. Apart from this, there will be a showcase of over 30 rare cameras, ranging from classic 100-year-old models to modern masterpieces.

The speakers for the event include award-winning photographer and filmmaker Jaisingh Nageswaran. His work explores childhood memories and traces his family history across four generations.

Another speaker is Dr AV Arun, a camera collector and Guinness World Record holder. He is also the founder of Dr Arun’s Photography and Vintage Camera Museum in ECR, which has an impressive collection of nearly 5,000 classic and rare cameras from the 19th century onwards.

Krithika Sriram, a visual artist based in Bengaluru, is also one of the speakers. She focuses on identity politics and subaltern cultural narratives. The photographer uses various photographic techniques to explore concepts of self, identity, and personal history.

Srivatsan Sankaran, a travel photographer and photography educator for the Deaf, also speaks at the event. For tickets: bit.ly/tedx-infocus.