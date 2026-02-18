YouTube largely back online after facing global outage

“We’re back!! This issue has been fixed across YouTube. Thanks for all the reports and for bearing with us while we sorted it out,” Team YouTube posted on X social media platform. The company said the homepage was restored, and the team was working on a full fix. "Update: An issue with our recommendations system prevented videos from appearing across surfaces on YouTube (including the homepage, the YouTube app, YouTube Music and YouTube Kids).

The homepage is back, but we're still working on a full fix – more coming soon!," the post said. Outage‑tracking site Down detector showed 321,958 user complaints across multiple countries. In India, the outage was first reported around 6 am with nearly 20,000 complaints, with over 70 per cent of them from app users, the site showed. In the United States, over 3.2 lakh users flagged outages.