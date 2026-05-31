Women in India top AI-related skills globally, higher than US: Report

The ‘Stanford AI Index 2026’ found that AI skill penetration rate for Indian women stood at 1.9 -- an improvement from 1.61 registered in the previous year’s index.

Among AI projects with at least 10 stars, the United States accounted for the largest share in 2025 (31.7 per cent), though that has declined steadily from nearly 80 per cent in 2011 as developers in other regions have increased their presence on the platform.

While China’s share has levelled off since 2019. India remains a growing contributor, representing 5.2 per cent of projects with at least 10 stars, the report stated. The geographic distribution of more visible open-source AI projects has shifted over time.