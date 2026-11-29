From pretty pictures to AI data centers

Early GPUs could only draw graphics. Programmers controlled them with small programs called shaders, which calculate things such as the color of each pixel and which can be repeated across millions of pixels in parallel. Nvidia dominated the market for graphics chips in the late 1990s and 2000s.

In the early 2000s, Stanford University researchers built software tools that let programmers use this hardware for other kinds of calculations. That work provided the basis for Nvidia's Compute Unified Device Architecture, or CUDA, which was released in 2007. CUDA allowed scientists and engineers to run scientific and more general purpose programs using the GPU's parallel execution model.

The second major shift occurred when AlexNet, a neural network model developed and trained on GPUs, won the 2012 ImageNet challenge, an annual competition to see which software could most accurately identify objects in a set of photographs. AlexNet was trained on two Nvidia GPUs, and it made far fewer mistakes than any competitor. The result showed that GPUs made it practical to train neural networks big enough to beat the older techniques, and AI researchers quickly adopted them for their work.

Because Nvidia had spent years building CUDA and the software around it, it was positioned to benefit more than anyone. Competitors, including AMD, which also makes GPUs, and Google, which designs its own AI chips, called tensor processing units, have since built strong alternatives.

Nvidia and other chipmakers then began redesigning GPUs for AI with specific features. These include adding hardware specialized for the matrix multiplication math that neural networks rely on, using reduced precision numbers to improve the speed of neural network training and adding larger amounts of fast memory to keep these chips supplied with data for AI workloads.