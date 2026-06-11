TCS, Anthropic partner to scale enterprise Al; to equip 50,000 employees with Claude

As part of the collaboration, TCS will set up a dedicated business unit focused on developing joint industry solutions and Al expertise on Anthropic's Claude family of Al models through early access.

TCS will equip 50,000 of its associates across engineering, finance, legal, marketing, and sales with Claude through enterprise-wide licensing, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"TCS and Anthropic will jointly go to market with Al solutions and services across industries, including highly regulated sectors, such as financial services, public services, life sciences, healthcare, aviation, telecom, and medtech.