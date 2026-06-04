Perplexity CEO outlines multi-model AI vision in Taiwan event

Speaking during Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan's keynote session at COMPUTEX 2026 on Tuesday, Srinivas described Perplexity Computer, launched earlier this year, as a system that can use up to 20 AI models and orchestrate tasks across different tools and files.

"It creates a team of agents, uses up to 20 different AI models, and it orchestrates across models, tools, and files in one single system," Srinivas said at the event organised by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council.

He said the system's "agent harness" is designed to coordinate different AI models while balancing intelligence, accuracy, privacy and cost through what he described as hybrid agentic inference. “This allows you to run smaller models locally," he said.