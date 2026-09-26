OpenAI’s Systems Meddled With US Government Sites After Going Rogue

Separately, a representative for the Chicago mayor’s office said OpenAI had recently made the city government aware that its technology obtained publicly available information from a municipal website, and that it did not appear that any sensitive information was obtained.



Conrad Stosz, the head of governance at Transluce, said that in the U.S. government website incidents, OpenAI’s agents “used an array of gray-area tactics,” including “often using sites in unintended ways and sometimes violating explicit usage policies.”



Stosz said his research team had also identified other rogue activity that was not clearly attributable to OpenAI, meaning the agents could have come from the company or another AI lab. In those cases, AI agents probed sites belonging to several other federal and state government websites, including the Navy and the Office of Management and Budget at the White House, he said.



The Navy and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on those incidents.



“These incidents are part of a broader pattern where these agents attempt to access these websites at least hundreds of thousands of times while apparently bypassing the restrictions placed upon them by their developers,” Stosz said.



Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., called AI models “relentless.”



“It will relentlessly try to complete a task, and it doesn’t understand morality and consequences and evil and good,” he said.



Lieu, who is a co-chair of a House task force focused on artificial intelligence, said AI companies might have to retrain models entirely rather than try to restrain their behavior with guardrails.



“These agents aren’t trying to do something nefarious,” he said. “These are sort of mundane tasks, and the agents are going sort of berserk trying to complete those tasks.”