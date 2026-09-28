Nvidia unveils security platform to stop AI agents from going rogue

The company said that its Open Agent Safety Platform includes software that “sets boundaries for agents,” and follows a series of revelations from top AI companies about their models escaping and breaking into other organizations.

The disclosures sparked furious debate about the safety of advanced artificial intelligence systems, including self-improving models that some fear could race out of human control.

Nvidia executives said in a media briefing that the new system could have prevented a recent incident involving a swarm of OpenAI agents that autonomously hacked into AI startup Hugging Face.