New "optical tornado" technology could transform quantum communication: Study

Even more impressively, they achieved this effect in light's most stable, lowest-energy state, making it far easier to generate laser-like beams with these unusual properties.

Can light spin like a whirlwind? Researchers have now shown that it can. Scientists from the Faculty of Physics at the University of Warsaw, the Military University of Technology, and the Institut Pascal CNRS at Universite Clermont Auvergne have created swirling "optical tornadoes" inside an extremely small structure.

The advance points to a new way of building miniature light sources with complex shapes, which could support simpler and more scalable photonic devices for optical communication and quantum technologies.