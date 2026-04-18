Meta may cut 8,000 jobs on May 20 amid AI-led restructuring: Report

CHENNAI: Meta may lay off around 8,000 employees globally, accounting for about 10 per cent of its workforce, in a first wave of job cuts expected on May 20, according to a Reuters report.
The move is part of the company’s broader push towards artificial intelligence-driven restructuring, with additional layoffs likely in the second half of 2026.
Meta executives may adjust future layoffs depending on how AI capabilities evolve. There has been no official confirmation from the company on the planned job cuts.
The development comes as Meta accelerates efforts to streamline operations and prioritise AI-led efficiency, a trend seen across major tech companies.
Earlier reports had suggested that the company could cut 20 per cent or more of its workforce as part of its restructuring plans.
The layoffs could mark Meta’s most significant workforce reduction since its 2022–23 “year of efficiency”, when about 21,000 jobs were cut.
Despite the restructuring, the company is currently in a stronger financial position, having reported over USD 200 billion in revenue and USD 60 billion in profit in 2024, with nearly 79,000 employees at the end of the year.
The report also noted that companies across the tech sector are increasingly moving towards leaner teams while accelerating AI adoption to improve productivity and reduce operational costs.