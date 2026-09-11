iPhone Duo costs Rs 1 Lakh more in India than US; check global prices

iPhone Duo Price: US, Canada, Hong Kong and UAE

Among the markets compared, the US has the lowest listed price for the iPhone Duo, followed by Canada, Hong Kong and the UAE. India ranks at the higher end of the price comparison.

However, the US price of US$1,999 does not include state sales tax. The final amount therefore varies depending on the state where the device is purchased. Even after factoring in sales tax, the price gap between the US and India remains substantial.