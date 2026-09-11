Technology

iPhone Duo costs Rs 1 Lakh more in India than US; check global prices

The price difference has drawn attention as Apple has positioned the iPhone Duo as its first foldable iPhone. While Apple products are generally priced at a premium in India, the iPhone Duo's pricing has made it one of the company's costliest smartphone offerings in the country.
iPhone Duo price
iPhone Duo priceMaalaimalar
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CHENNAI: Apple's newly launched foldable iPhone Duo is priced more than Rs 1 lakh higher in India than in the US, with the base 256GB model costing Rs 2,99,900 in the country compared with a starting price of US$1,999 (around Rs 1.9 lakh) in the US, said a Maalaimalar report.

The price difference has drawn attention as Apple has positioned the iPhone Duo as its first foldable iPhone. While Apple products are generally priced at a premium in India, the iPhone Duo's pricing has made it one of the company's costliest smartphone offerings in the country.

iPhone Duo price
New Apple CEO unveils latest iPhone lineup, including a foldable model called Duo

iPhone Duo Price: US, Canada, Hong Kong and UAE

Among the markets compared, the US has the lowest listed price for the iPhone Duo, followed by Canada, Hong Kong and the UAE. India ranks at the higher end of the price comparison.

However, the US price of US$1,999 does not include state sales tax. The final amount therefore varies depending on the state where the device is purchased. Even after factoring in sales tax, the price gap between the US and India remains substantial.

iPhone Duo India Price: Up to Rs 4.49 Lakh

In India, the iPhone Duo 256GB variant is priced at Rs 2,99,900, just Rs 100 short of the Rs 3 lakh mark.

The 512GB model costs Rs 3,24,900, while the 1TB and 2TB variants are priced at Rs 3,74,900 and Rs 4,49,900, respectively.

The wide price variation across countries is likely to be a key consideration for consumers looking to buy Apple's first foldable iPhone, particularly those comparing international and Indian prices.

iPhone Duo: Key Specifications & Features

Display: 7.6-inch inner foldable display

Outer display: 5.4-inch display when folded

Design: Foldable design with a precision hinge

Finish: Nano-texture finish on the inner display to minimise glare

Processor: Apple A20 Pro

Performance: Up to 35% better sustained performance than iPhone 17 Pro

Thermal management: Custom-designed vapor chamber

Battery: Dual-battery architecture with one high-energy battery on each side

Battery life: Up to 31 hours of video playback on the inner display and up to 44 hours on the outer display

Charging: Up to 50% charge in around 20 minutes; wireless charging up to 50% in around 30 minutes with MagSafe or Qi2

Main camera: 48MP Fusion Main camera

Telephoto: Integrated optical-quality 2x Telephoto

Video: 4K at 120fps in Dolby Vision

Stabilisation: Sensor-shift optical image stabilisation

Camera features: Smart Take, Duo Preview, Kid Cue and Duo FaceTime

Audio: Audio Mix for improved voice quality and music isolation

Time-lapse: 4K Dolby Vision HDR

Operating system: iOS 27

AI: Apple Intelligence and Siri AI

AI features: Personal context understanding, onscreen awareness, AI photo editing, Image Playground and Clean Up

Connectivity: eSIM-only design worldwide

Carrier support: eSIM supported by more than 500 carriers globally

Handoff: iPhone Handoff for switching between supported iPhone models using the same phone number

Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB

Colours: Star White and Night Sky

Starting price: US$1,999 for 256GB

Pre-orders: October 16

Availability: October 23

Standout Camera Features

Smart Take: Uses on-device AI to analyse the scene and automatically capture photos when subjects are ready.

Duo Preview: Shows a live camera preview on the outer display, allowing subjects to check framing and pose.

Kid Cue: Plays Peanuts animations on the outer display to attract children's attention towards the camera.

Duo FaceTime: Allows people around the user to join a video call through the outer display.

Battery & Performance

The A20 Pro chip is paired with an advanced thermal management system and dual-battery architecture. Apple says the iPhone Duo can deliver up to 24 hours of usage per charge when both displays are used equally, while offering up to 31 hours of video playback on the inner display and 44 hours on the outer display.

(with ANI inputs)

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