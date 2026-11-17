Among major additions is a new front-camera unlock feature for iPhone Duo, allowing users to unlock the device while it is closed after a recent Touch ID or passcode authentication. The feature can be enabled through 'Settings' and is designed to provide quicker access when actively using the device.

The US-based technology firm also expanded Siri's capabilities within Safari and brought video podcasts to the Apple TV app.

Apple has also introduced a new 'close to lock' option for iPhone Duo users who prefer the device to automatically lock when folded shut. The setting can be activated through the Display and Brightness menu.

Moreover, the update further expands Apple's artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities through Safari's new 'Ask About Page' feature.