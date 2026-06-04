Intel CEO unveils AI innovations and partnerships at mega tech event in Taiwan

TAIPEI: Intel unveiled new AI-focused technologies, strategic collaborations and next-generation processors at a mega technology trade event in Taipei, with CEO Lip-Bu Tan joined on stage by industry partners.
"We are proud to join all our partners in building great products that will delight customers and bring the power of AI to more people as we create a brighter future together," Tan said on Tuesday at COMPUTEX 2026.
The announcements spanned AI infrastructure, enterprise computing and next-generation processors.
They highlight Intel's efforts to strengthen its presence across the AI technology stack, spanning processors, cloud infrastructure, enterprise AI systems and industry-specific applications.
One of the key announcements was a Rack Scale AI infrastructure platform combining Intel Xeon processors with SambaNova's reconfigurable dataflow units.
Intel said the platform is designed to deliver high-performance AI inference while improving cost and power efficiency.
Rackscale AI refers to an approach in which multiple servers and AI chips are integrated and managed as a single system, enabling large-scale AI workloads while using advanced cooling and high-speed data connections to improve performance and efficiency.
Among those appearing alongside Tan were Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas, Foxconn Chief Product Officer Jerry Hsiao, SambaNova co-founder and CEO Rodrigo Liang, Vista Equity Partners CEO Robert Smith and several Intel executives at the event organised by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council.
Liang said a demonstration at the event showed how AI workloads can be distributed across chips from SambaNova, Intel and Nvidia, allowing the same AI model to run across different computing architectures.
Foxconn will provide system integration capabilities and manufacture CPU-dense variants for cost-optimised AI and data processing workloads.
Srinivas discussed the launch of Perplexity Computer earlier this year, an AI operating system that uses up to 20 different AI models and orchestrates across tools and files while addressing users' privacy concerns.
Intel also showcased a fully disaggregated inference system through Vector Core Compute, an enterprise inference cloud backed by Vista Equity Partners and Cambium Capital.
The company announced several strategic collaborations aimed at developing industry-specific AI solutions.
These include expanded cooperation with Siemens in industrial automation and semiconductor design, joint initiatives with Hitachi in foundry tools and quantum computing, and research efforts with Echo Neurotechnologies in brain-computer interfaces and neuro-AI technologies.
Biotechnology firm Greenstone Biosciences will also use Intel technologies to accelerate AI-driven drug development.
At the chip level, Intel announced the availability of its next-generation Xeon 6+ processors, built on the Intel 18A process technology.
The processors are designed for cloud-native applications, agentic AI workloads and high-density data-centre deployments, with a focus on power efficiency and scalability.
The company also highlighted strong market momentum for its Core Ultra Series 3 processors, which now power more than 325 consumer and commercial PC designs.
Intel said the processor family is expanding into handheld gaming devices and edge AI applications, with more than 130 customers already adopting the platform for robotics and edge computing solutions.
Intel said the announcements form part of its strategy to expand its presence across the AI ecosystem, spanning data centres, cloud infrastructure, PCs, robotics, healthcare and industrial applications.