Instagram rolls out enhanced teen safety features in India: 10 points to know

CHENNAI: Instagram has introduced enhanced safety features for teenagers in India, expanding its “Teen Accounts” system with stricter content controls and age-based settings.
The update, announced by Meta on Thursday (April 9), aligns with the movie 13+ rating criteria.
1. All users under 18 will automatically be placed into the updated 13+ safety setting by default.
2. It aims to create a safer, age-appropriate online environment for users, while also giving parents greater oversight.
3. Teen users cannot opt out of these safety settings without parental permission.
4. The update is designed to show teens content that is age-appropriate by default, similar to films rated for their age group.
5. Posts containing strong language, risky stunts or content promoting harmful behaviour will be hidden or not recommended.
6. Instagram will proactively identify and restrict content that violates age-appropriate guidelines using improved technology.
7. Teenagers will not be able to follow accounts that regularly share inappropriate content.
8. They will also be restricted from viewing or interacting with such content on the platform.
9. A stricter “Limited Content” setting has been introduced, which filters more content and removes features like viewing, posting or receiving comments.
10. The platform is taking a proactive approach to ensure a safe online environment for its younger users.