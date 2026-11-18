The India-specific measures apply to content recommended from accounts users do not follow and concern what Instagram's algorithms promote, rather than a blanket ban on the content itself, the company said.

The announcement comes against the backdrop of increased regulatory scrutiny of social media algorithms in India. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, in an October 10 advisory, asked Meta to review its ranking and recommendation systems to ensure potentially misleading, manipulated or out-of-context material is not disproportionately amplified.

Meta, however, did not say if the changes were linked to the government advisory.

The changes have helped halve the frequency with which users report recommended content compared with a year ago, Meta said in a post on its website.

The platform said it had strengthened default protections over the past year, tailoring its systems to content that users in India have said they do not want to see. The measures apply to recommendations across Reels, Explore and Feed, where Instagram surfaces content from accounts users do not already follow.

As part of the upgrades, Instagram is using more capable AI models to assess content directly against its Recommendations Guidelines, enabling its systems to detect and limit potentially objectionable material proactively rather than waiting for users to report or hide it.