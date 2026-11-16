Hidden soft error, heavy load among 3 factors caused Microsoft outage; over 80 pc servers hit

According to these triggers, the US-based software services provider witnessed a global Microsoft 365 outage earlier this month, disrupting services including Teams, OneDrive, SharePoint and Office applications.

In a post on X, the company's Executive Vice President for Copilot, Agents and Platform apologised to customers and shared the early findings of the investigation into the November 12 disruption.

According to Microsoft, the problem started in a networking system that sits in front of many Microsoft 365 services.

A hidden software flaw caused servers to get overloaded and stop responding under certain conditions.

The company said the code change linked to the flaw was first rolled out in July and had been running across the world for more than three months without causing any trouble.