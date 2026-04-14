Google's Gemini adds 'NEET' practice tests for students

The new feature builds on the company’s earlier rollout of mock tests for competitive exams and is designed to provide students with a more structured and realistic preparation experience.

The practice tests are based on rigorously vetted content from several education platforms. Moreover, students or users can access the feature by prompting Gemini with a request to ‘Take a NEET mock test’. The tests are currently available in English and are accessible to users with Google accounts as well as Workspace subscribers, the company noted.

The platform also offers instant feedback after test completion, highlighting strengths and areas that require improvement. Students can further ask the AI assistant to explain answers and generate customised study plans based on their performance, helping them identify knowledge gaps and improve outcomes, the tech firm said. The expansion into NEET preparation follows Google’s earlier announcement of AI-driven tools for students and educators in India.