Engineering education's next frontier

For decades, engineering colleges focused primarily on traditional disciplines such as civil, mechanical, electrical, chemical, and electronics engineering.

Then came the tech boom, which led to computer science emerging as the hottest stream of engineering education.

While these fields continue to remain crucial to nation-building, and computer science took India to the forefront of service economy, the rapid emergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Data Science, Robotics, Cybersecurity, and Quantum Computing is reshaping the expectations placed on engineering graduates.