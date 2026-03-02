DT Next Tech| Xiaomi’s massive QLED TV X Pro 75-inch TV is here

The talking point is the 4K Ultra HD resolution (3840 × 2160), paired with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Filmmaker Mode. It’s crafted to deliver a theatre-like experience in your living room. We dig the near bezel-less design with up to 97.76% screen-to-body ratio for a distraction-free viewing experience.

This TV is equipped with DLG 120Hz support that enhances motion clarity, while MEMC technology reduces blur during rapid transitions, making it ideal for live sports and racing sequences.