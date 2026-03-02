DT Next Tech| Xiaomi’s massive QLED TV X Pro 75-inch TV is here

CHENNAI: Whether you’re looking to level up your movie game or live sports screenings, Xiaomi’s all-new QLED TV should be on your radar. This large-screen TV combines immersive visuals and audio with Xiaomi’s distinctive user interface.
The talking point is the 4K Ultra HD resolution (3840 × 2160), paired with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Filmmaker Mode. It’s crafted to deliver a theatre-like experience in your living room. We dig the near bezel-less design with up to 97.76% screen-to-body ratio for a distraction-free viewing experience.
This TV is equipped with DLG 120Hz support that enhances motion clarity, while MEMC technology reduces blur during rapid transitions, making it ideal for live sports and racing sequences.
The large 75-inch screen is complemented by a powerful 34W box speaker system enhanced by Dolby Audio, DTS X, and DTS Virtual: X technologies. The device comes with Integrated Xiaomi Sound tuning that optimises audio balance, vocal clarity, and bass response based on content type for a consistent sound stage. Xiaomi’s latest PatchWall interface ensures streamlined Content discovery while built-in Google Voice Assistant allows hands-free search, settings control, and smart device management.
This TV is propelled by a quad-core A55 processor and 32GB internal storage to ensure smooth multitasking and app performance. Connectivity options include three HDMI ports, two USB 2.0 ports, along with dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support for flexible connectivity across devices. (Rs 69,999)
(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)