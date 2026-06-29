DT Next Tech | XElectron launches a 16.1-inch gaming monitor

CHENNAI: Portable displays are seeing an upswing with interest from gamers, content creators and digital nomads. Homegrown Indian brand XElectron has just launched the ARZOPA Z3FC 16.1-inch portable gaming monitor. This 2.5K QHD display with a 180Hz refresh rate is aimed at users seeking the flexibility of a portable display without compromises on performance.
The ARZOPA Z3FC features a 16.1-inch QHD Wide 1440p (2.5K) display that delivers sharp visuals, enhanced detail and offers a larger screen for streaming content, gaming or editing documents; it’s also a great option for users with workflows that involve multi-tasking. The key highlight is the 180Hz refresh rate display that delivers smoother motion and a more responsive viewing experience. If you’re a hardcore gamer who swings from fast-paced action titles to competitive multiplayer games, you can enjoy fluid visuals with reduced motion blur.
This portable screen is compatible with a wide range of devices, including gaming consoles, laptops, smartphones and tablets. This versatility allows you to switch seamlessly between gaming, entertainment and productivity needs with a single display. This monitor features an ultra-slim and lightweight design, the bundled protective sleeve further enhances portability
The ARZOPA Z3FC comes with built-in speakers, enabling you to enjoy content without the need for external audio devices. It also incorporates eye care features designed to enhance viewing comfort during extended gaming or work sessions. (Rs 18,990)
(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)