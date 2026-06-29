DT Next Tech | XElectron launches a 16.1-inch gaming monitor

The ARZOPA Z3FC features a 16.1-inch QHD Wide 1440p (2.5K) display that delivers sharp visuals, enhanced detail and offers a larger screen for streaming content, gaming or editing documents; it’s also a great option for users with workflows that involve multi-tasking. The key highlight is the 180Hz refresh rate display that delivers smoother motion and a more responsive viewing experience. If you’re a hardcore gamer who swings from fast-paced action titles to competitive multiplayer games, you can enjoy fluid visuals with reduced motion blur.

This portable screen is compatible with a wide range of devices, including gaming consoles, laptops, smartphones and tablets. This versatility allows you to switch seamlessly between gaming, entertainment and productivity needs with a single display. This monitor features an ultra-slim and lightweight design, the bundled protective sleeve further enhances portability