DT Next Tech | Will Apple’s iPhone Duo spark wider adoption for foldable smartphones

After two iterations of the iPhone Pro crafted with aluminium, Apple goes back to titanium for the iPhone Duo. It adds to the heft (254 gm) of the device but lends it a premium vibe. The Duo’s durability credentials also get a boost with an IP68 rating for splash, water and dust resistance. Apple opts for a passport-style form factor for the Duo; this is likely to be the preferred form for foldable smartphones as more users are discovering the benefits of three display orientations (including the smaller cover display) that ‘opens’ up multiple new user experiences.

The talking point for the iPhone Duo is the versatile display. You get two Super Retina XDR OLED displays: the 5.4-inch cover display (1398 x 2034 pixels) and the 7.6-inch Super (1878 x 2670 pixels). Both displays (that peak at 5000 nits) offer excellent colour reproduction and visibility across lighting conditions. But they both offer very different user experiences. The glossy cover display is perfect for everyday tasks, it’s the larger primary display that’s the star of the show with a matte display coating. It masks the crease and curtails screen glare. It’s a clever solution that works well for most apps. Most apps are still being optimised for the Duo, creating black bars and occasional navigational challenges. However quite a few apps like Netflix have been optimised for the Duo’s unique 1.41:1 aspect ratio creating a immersive viewing experience. The Duo offers a similar experience as an iPad mini, except this is a device you can fold and slip into your skinny jeans.