DT Next Tech | Vivo’s new V series device stays in the comfort zone

Vivo’s V series seem to get better in the design department with each new iteration. The V80 combines slinky design with the reassurance of an IP68 and IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. Vivo’s choice of colours plays out well with its aerospace-grade, high-strength aluminium alloy frame. The device comes in a choice of three colour ways including a vibrant Sunrise Anthem and a gorgeous Horizon Blue. Vivo has done a good job with the weight management, the device feels lighter in your hand than the 203 gm heft. We like the reimagined, camera island that lends this device a unique design aesthetic.

One of the highlights of the Vivo V80 is the the 6.59-inch AMOLED display (2750 x 1260 pixels/ 459 PPI) with a 144Hz refresh rate that peaks at 5000 nits. It’s the perfect display size and makes the phone comfortable to hold for long periods of time. Colours are punchy even under direct sunlight. At the heart of the V80 is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. Vivo has opted to stick to the same processor as the V70 and V60; that might turn off heavy duty users. The device didn’t let us down in everyday tasks and gaming. The device comes with 8GB of RAM across all three internal storage variants that range from 128GB to 512GB. Vivo has packed the V80 with a massive 7200 mAh battery that should comfortably last a day and a half for most users. Vivo sweetens the deal with a 90W in-box charger that powers the device in quick time.