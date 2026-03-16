DT Next Tech | Vivo unveils its latest Y series smartphone

CHENNAI: The all-new Vivo Y51 Pro 5G is the latest addition to the brand’s Y series and lands in the sub Rs 25K price band. It brings a great element of style to this value-conscious segment with its slim frame and quad-curved 3D back. The device comes in two colourways – Festive Red, inspired by the warm glow of festival lanterns with a contrasting black bezel; and Noble Gold, featuring Vivo’s signature Gradient Grating design for a dynamic 3D depth effect. This smartphone is IP68 and IP69 certified for dust and water resistance.
The device promises a dependable rear camera experience. The 50MP primary lens shoots clear portraits, the Y51 Pro offers 4K video recording at 30fps and comes with a whole bunch of AI tools. There’s also a 8MP selfie shooter in the mix. At its heart is a MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo chipset. Vivo offers this device in a choice of 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB storage variants.
The Y51 Pro sports a 6.75-inch LCD display (1570 x 720 pixels) with a 120Hz refresh rate. This large display is backed by a massive 7200 mAh Battery that adds to its appeal (Rs 24,999 onwards)
(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)