DT Next Tech | Vivo makes a strong style statement with the Vivo V70 Elite

It's the Elite version that piqued our interest. There’s only one key difference between both siblings – processing power. The V70 Elite wins our vote for its gaming and multi-tasking abilities.

The first thing you’re likely to notice is the form factor. Vivo tells us that the company spent a lot of time and research to arrive at what it calls the Golden Grip Size, marketing speak for the perfect size that finds the balance between form and function.

The device feels really good in your hand and weighs around 190 gm; it’s under 8 mm thick and might be just what you need for those 1 am texting marathons.

We dig the Passion Red colour option that stands out in a crowd. The device also comes in two other colour ways – Sand Beige and Authentic Black.