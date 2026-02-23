DT Next Tech | Vivo makes a strong style statement with the Vivo V70 Elite

CHENNAI: There was a time not long ago when a large smartphone battery meant a clunky smartphone. Most consumers accepted the ‘texting thumb’ as a trade-off for battery anxiety.
New battery tech and a more thoughtful approach to smartphone design have changed all that over the last couple of years. Vivo’s V Series has been at the centre of this design overhaul. These devices have prioritised design and camera experience with a slinky form factor. The all-new Vivo V70 Elite and the Vivo V70 take that to the next level.
It's the Elite version that piqued our interest. There’s only one key difference between both siblings – processing power. The V70 Elite wins our vote for its gaming and multi-tasking abilities.
The first thing you’re likely to notice is the form factor. Vivo tells us that the company spent a lot of time and research to arrive at what it calls the Golden Grip Size, marketing speak for the perfect size that finds the balance between form and function.
The device feels really good in your hand and weighs around 190 gm; it’s under 8 mm thick and might be just what you need for those 1 am texting marathons.
We dig the Passion Red colour option that stands out in a crowd. The device also comes in two other colour ways – Sand Beige and Authentic Black.
Vivo rides on its partnership with Zeiss to deliver one of the best smartphone camera experiences at this price point.
The device impressed us in our first brush with sharp portraits and a versatile performance.
The triple rear cam includes a 50MP Zeiss super telephoto cam. Vivo has tweaked this cam to suit the expectations of Indian consumers with a bunch of AI tricks.
You’ll never run out of ‘one tap’ options to enhance your images. But even beyond all the AI is a dependable rear cam and a 50MP selfie shooter that won’t let you down.
The Vivo V Elite is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and comes in a choice of three storage variants – 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB.
The device also scores with a massive 6500 mAh battery with an ultra-quick 90W charger in the box, making it a serious contender in the Rs 50,000 – Rs 60,000 segment.
It scores on key parameters like design, display (6.59-inch AMOLED / peak brightness of 5000 nits) and delivers a stellar camera experience. (Rs 51,999 onwards)
(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)