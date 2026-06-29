DT Next Tech | Vibe check: Does HMD’s new budget phone offer bang for your buck ?

CHENNAI: Budget smartphones have become a rare breed in 2026. RAM shortages and rising input prices have played their part even as many Indian smartphone users are opting to level up and invest in more premium phones.
It’s why the HMD Vibe2 5G has generated a lot of buzz for a smartphone that lands in the sub Rs 15K price band. HMD announced it as a 10K smartphone during its first sale day with a 4GB/64GB variant that is currently unavailable. Does this device deliver value at its current starting price of Rs 12,999? We certainly think so.
The Vibe2 comes in three colourways; we checked out the Peach Pink with its candyfloss appeal. The device is also available in Nordic Blue and Cosmic Lavender. The front of the device with its teardrop notch and thick bezels exudes a budge phone vibe but flip it over and it certainly looks more premium. The fit and finish are good for this price point.
The Vibe2 has an IP64 rating – it can handle splashes and dust. HMD keeps the thickness to under 9mm and the heft to 210 gm despite a large battery under the hood. Battery life is quite solid. The 6000 mAh battery comfortably lasted a whole day even with moderate to heavy use.
There’s an 18W charger in the box that adds to the Vibe2’s overall value proposition. One of the talking points of this smartphone is the 120Hz refresh rate display that’s nice to have at this price tag. HMD has kitted the Vibe2 with a 6.75inch HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) display. The V-Notch is tough to ignore at first but you get used to it in no time.
Visibility is good indoors but not excellent under bright sunlight which is a given in this segment. The 120Hz refresh rate adds fluidity to this display as you scroll and game. At its heart is a Unisoc T8200 chipset. The device can handle everyday gaming and multi-tasking quite well but it’s not ready for intensive gaming.
The Vibe2 comes in a choice of three storage options that go all the way to 6GB/128GB. We’d recommend the 6GB/128GB version for longevity. We like the clean, clutter-free interface with hardly any pre-installed apps. This is a near stock-Android experience. HMD is offering two years of Android OS updates, the device comes with Android 16 out of the box.
Camera duties are handled by a 50MP AI dual camera (rear cam) with an LED flash and an 8MP selfie shooter. Results are good in optimal lighting but not excellent in low light. No surprises here. The device comes with some handy touches like a 3.5mm headphone jack that has almost disappeared in smartphones.
The HMD Vibe2 5G delivers solid value for its price tag with a refined build and dependable battery but most of all it’s the clean user interface that gives it an edge in the budget segment.
(Rs 12,999 onwards)