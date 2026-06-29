DT Next Tech | Vibe check: Does HMD’s new budget phone offer bang for your buck ?

It’s why the HMD Vibe2 5G has generated a lot of buzz for a smartphone that lands in the sub Rs 15K price band. HMD announced it as a 10K smartphone during its first sale day with a 4GB/64GB variant that is currently unavailable. Does this device deliver value at its current starting price of Rs 12,999? We certainly think so.

The Vibe2 comes in three colourways; we checked out the Peach Pink with its candyfloss appeal. The device is also available in Nordic Blue and Cosmic Lavender. The front of the device with its teardrop notch and thick bezels exudes a budge phone vibe but flip it over and it certainly looks more premium. The fit and finish are good for this price point.

The Vibe2 has an IP64 rating – it can handle splashes and dust. HMD keeps the thickness to under 9mm and the heft to 210 gm despite a large battery under the hood. Battery life is quite solid. The 6000 mAh battery comfortably lasted a whole day even with moderate to heavy use.