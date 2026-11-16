DT Next Tech | Urban launches Vibe Pod OWS, an open-ear audio wearable

These ear buds come with a comfortable open-ear design that don’t block your ears and still deliver powerful bass with ENC (Environmental noise cancellation). Urban is also playing up the gaming and video sync that minimises audio delay resulting in a smoother gaming experience. These buds offer Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity and AI-powered live language translation along with easy soft-touch controls for easy navigation. Urban claims 30 hours of battery life with the case adding to its overall appeal as a budget TWS open-ear buds option.(Rs 1,499)

(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)