DT Next Tech | The Wishtel IRA T1029 tablet offers a great work + play experience

At 560 gm, the IRA T1029 offers a lightweight form factor making the tablet comfortable to hold for long gaming sessions. One of the highlights of the tablet is the 12inch, Incell LCD display (2000 x 1200 pixels) that hits a peak brightness of 450 nits. This display is backed up by an 8000 mAh battery under the hood with a charger in the box. The tablet is powered by a 2GHz UNISOC Octa core processor that is complemented by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device offers expandable storage up to 1TB.