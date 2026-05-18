DT Next Tech | The Wishtel IRA T1029 tablet offers a great work + play experience

CHENNAI: Homegrown Indian brand Wishtel has added another tablet to its line-up. The Wishtel IRA T1029 makes a play in the competitive Rs 20,000 – Rs 30,000 price band and is loaded with quite a few features and connectivity options.
At 560 gm, the IRA T1029 offers a lightweight form factor making the tablet comfortable to hold for long gaming sessions. One of the highlights of the tablet is the 12inch, Incell LCD display (2000 x 1200 pixels) that hits a peak brightness of 450 nits. This display is backed up by an 8000 mAh battery under the hood with a charger in the box. The tablet is powered by a 2GHz UNISOC Octa core processor that is complemented by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device offers expandable storage up to 1TB.
While you’re unlikely to use your tablet as a primary camera, this device features a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera that is geared for video calls and online meetings. One of the key highlights of the IRA T1029 is connectivity. The device supports dual SIM (4G/LTE + 4G VoLTE), Wi-Fi (Dual Band 802.11a/b/g/n), and Bluetooth 5.0. The tablet supports voice calls adding to its flexibility.
(Rs 25,759)
(Ashwin Rajagopalan is a lifestyle writer and consumer technology expert. Catch the latest digital and tech updates in this weekly column.)