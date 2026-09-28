DT Next Tech | The Vivo S2 scores with its unique design and vibrant display

The S2 comes in a choice of three colour ways - Regal Bronze, Sapphire Blue and the Silk White that we checked out. This is a gorgeous shade of white with a premium matte finish with shifting colour patterns under light. The S2 stands out with its slinky form, the device weighs under 200 gm despite a robust battery. Even though it’s crafted in a plastic chassis, it still looks premium. It’s also a durable smartphone, geared for drops up to 1 metre.

The first thing you’re likely to notice is the pill-shaped camera module that sets the Vivo S2 apart. Camera performance is reasonably good with most of the camera duties handled by the 50MP primary lens; there’s also a 2MP depth sensor in the mix. The primary lens and the 32MP selfie shooter do a good job in optimal light and can shoot 4K videos. Vivo’s Aura Light Portrait system gives Portrait images a boost. It’s the lack of versatility – there’s no ultra-wide or a telephoto lens, that is a dampener.