DT Next Tech | The ultra life

The talking point of this year’s Ultra is the Privacy Display with Flex Magic Pixel technology that limits viewing angles. It’s a great feature, especially when you’re accessing confidential information or banking apps in a crowded spot, where the display prevents onlookers from peeking at your screen. This is an optional feature, Samsung also allows you to enable it for select apps, adding to it’s flexibility. We’ve always been fans of the Ultra’s slab-like form factor and vibrant display. This year’s 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED LTPO 2x display (3120 x 1440 pixels) is one of the best smartphone displays out there. Colours are gorgeous, making it an excellent binge watch screen.